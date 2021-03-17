The market is slightly recovering after a correction. Even though most of the coins are still in the red zone, some of the coins are showing a good price rise. XRP is the top gainer today, going up by 8.21%.
BTC/USD
Yesterday, support for the two-hour EMA55 at $58,000 failed to stop the Bitcoin (BTC) price pullback. The bearish momentum was so strong that the pair set a daily low around the $54,555 mark.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
By the end of the day, the price tried to stay in consolidation, but this morning the decline continued to the support of $53,400.
It is possible that this level will not cope with the onslaught of bears and, in the near future, the price may roll back to the area of $51,600.
Bitcoin is trading at $55,240 at press time.
ETH/USD
Yesterday sellers broke through the rather strong support level of $1,800 and set a local minimum at $1,732. By the end of the day, buyers tried to restore the pair to the average price area, but the level of $1,800 did not allow the ETH price to test the two-hour EMA55.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
The decline continued tonight, and the pair renewed its minimum around the $1,712 mark. In the morning, the fall slowed down and the price bounced to the level of $1,740. But, most likely, buyers will not be able to start the recovery there. The closest support level that can keep the pair in consolidation is likely in the area of $1,680.
Ethereum is trading at $1,785 at press time.
XRP/USD
Yesterday, the XRP price did not support negative market dynamics. The lower border of the sideways range ($0.430) reliably kept the pair in the channel.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Moreover, this morning, buyers managed to form a weak bullish momentum, which pulled the price of XRP out of the corridor. Now, the pair is trying to gain a foothold above its upper border. If this does not work, then the price will return to a narrow sideways range.
XRP is trading at $0.47 at press time.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is almost unchanged since yesterday.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the $240 level, confirming the bulls' power. Also, the selling trading volume is low, which means that the native exchange token is ready to reach the vital $300 mark.
Binance Coin is trading at $257 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the second-most growing coin today. Its price has increased by 1.19%.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
At the moment, Cardano (ADA) is neither bullish nor bearish. If the altcoin fixes below the MA 50 on the daily chart, bears might seize the initiative. However, the more likely scenario is a retest and return to the area above $1.18.
Cardano is trading at $1.045 at press time.
