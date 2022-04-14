The cryptocurrency market is trading neutral as some coins are in the green zone, while others keep going down.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) keeps going down since yesterday, falling by 0.59%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the channel against the increased volume. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the vital mark of $40,000. If bulls can break it and fix above, the slight growth may continue to the zone of $42,000-$44,000 shortly.
Bitcoin is trading at $39,839 at press time.
ETH/USD
Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) is going up over the past 24 hours, rising by 1.73%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is about to break yesterday's peak at $3,089. If buyers manage to break it and trading volume rises, the ongoing growth may lead the rate of the first altcoin to the nearest local resistance at $3,208 by the end of the week.
Ethereum is trading at $3,073 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has followed the rise of ETH, going up by 1% since yesterday.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the growth, XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is far away from its crucial levels after it bounced off the support at $0.6959. In this case, the more likely scenario is consolidation in the area around $0.70.
However, it may take a few days before XRP starts coming back to the zone of $0.72-$0.74.
XRP is trading at $0.714 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has grown the least from the list, rising by only 0.24%.
DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
DOGE remains weaker than other coins as the rate keeps trading near the support at $0.132. The buying trading volume has reduced, which means that bulls might need more energy for a further upward move. However, if the seller pressure continues, one can expect the breakout of the orange level, followed by a sharp drop to $0.12.
DOGE is trading at $0.1401 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
