The new week has started with the fall of the cryptocurrency market as the majority of the coins are in the red zone.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.55% over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the fall after yesterday's bullish candle and breakout of the local support level at $20,895. The selling volume remains low; however, if bears keep their pressure, there is a chance to see a further drop below the vital zone of $20,000. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,395 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) is the biggest loser today as it has decreased by 4.72%.
Despite today's drop, Solana (SOL) is trading in the middle of the wide channel between the support level at $26.05 and the resistance at $44.87. At the moment, bears seem to be more powerful than bulls as the price could not fix above the $40 mark. If SOL loses another level at $30, one can expect the test of $20 soon.
SOL is trading at $34.87 at press time.
AVAX/USD
Avalanche (AVAX) has followed the decline of the whole market, going down by 4.34%.
Avalanche (AVAX) is looking similar to SOL as the sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for the upcoming days. However, if the daily candle fixes near the $18 mark or below it, bears have chances to seize the initiative.
AVAX is trading at $18.18 at press time.
What does the recent Bitcoin price sell-off mean for the crypto ecosystem?
Bitcoin price tried to breach through the significant and high-time frame resistance barrier but failed. As a result, the downswing that emerged pushed BTC lower and the June 11 sell-off has currently pushed it below the $20,000 psychological level.
Why Tezos investors need to part from XTZ if this level breaks down
Tezos price action has formed an ascending triangle, hinting at a bullish outlook. However, considering the bearish backdrop, investors can expect a bearish breakout. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1.33 could trigger a 29% crash to $1.07.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana price shows strong macro technicals. Defining the true market bottom will be more challenging as SOL price could continue falling to $17.
Will Ethereum 2.0 save the ETH price from another 25% decline?
Ethereum price could commence another liquidity hunt targeting $950. The bulls will need to step in soon to alter the bearish narrative, as market sentiment alone is failing to reach higher targets of anticipated bullrun.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.