After the continued growth, most of the coins are facing a slight drop; however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Mainly, the rate of Solana (SOL) is rising by 2.55% over the last day.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) could not come back above the $31,000 mark, falling by 0.54%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, bulls are fighting to keep the rate above the $30,000 mark. From the mid-term point of view, the price is located in the middle of the channel, which means that there are high chances to see the main coin trading sideways soon. However, if the daily candle fixes below $30,000, bears' pressure might continue to $29,000 by the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $30,002 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has followed the slight decline of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 0.84%.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE is still facing trouble as the rate remains below the $0.08 mark. Thus, the price is located closer to the support than to the resistance. If the selling volume increases, one can expect a decline to the $0.075 zone by the end of the month.
DOGE is trading at $0.0797 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is the biggest loser from the list as the drop has made up almost 1%.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB has already lost its $0.000011 level, which means that bears keep controlling the situation on the market. Even though the selling volume remains low, bulls cannot seize the initiative. In this regard, one can expect the return to the $0.000010 mark within the next few days.
SHIB is trading at $0.000001058 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%
TRON price is at a comfortable position relative to other altcoins in the bear market. Moreover, it has been trying to breach a high-time-frame resistance barrier and flip it into a support floor. If this move is successful, it will allow TRX bulls a chance to rally.
Can AVAX's recent rally trigger a breakout to $30?
Avalanche is trying to break out of the descending parallel channel. AVAX price consolidation intensifies as it approaches the end of a certain technical formation. As breakout possibilities increase, investors can expect Avalanche bulls to take control.
A countertrend move for Solana price will be surprising
Solana price looks on pace to decline further, but profitable countertrend opportunities could occur. Solana price is still steeply declining as the bears have been unsuccessful in their recovery attempts. Today the SOL price trades at $40, still within a descending parallel channel.
Will the Ethereum price truncate or drop lower?
Ethereum price could be printing the final lows. An early confirmation signal could yield profitable returns. Ethereum price could be in the final stages of the downtrend. An alternative count probably unfavorable to most traders has the ETH price coiling as a wave five ending diagonal pattern.
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.