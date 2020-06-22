Nictrades shares her analysis of the latest move in Bitcoin and where it may be heading for next... Join her Monday Night 8pm(uk) on her youtube channel for live analysis of the cryptocurrency markets.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Moday brings some volatility, Ethereum outperforms top-10 coins
BTC/USD gained over 1.5% since the start of the day and settled above $9,400. The intraday low is registered at $9,269. The short0term trend is bullish, while the volatility is shrinking. Despite the recovery, BTC/USD is still locked in a tight range.
XRP/USD peeks back above the $0.188–level as bulls attempt a comeback
XRP/USD bulls re-entered the market, following two straight bearish days. The price has recovered from $0.1871 to $0.1882 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows sustain bearish ...
ETH/USD explodes past trendline resistance aiming for $240
Ethereum is arguably the best performing digital asset among the major cryptocurrencies. It has opened the new week’s trading with impressive gains above the descending trendline as well as $230.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD leads bullish action after breaking descending channel resistance
NEO is the biggest single-digit gainer on Monday, following a widespread bullish wave that is sweeping across the market. NEO/USD has advanced higher by more than 4%, significantly higher compared to Bitcoin’s 1.39% and Ethereum’s 2.77%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.