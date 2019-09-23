What will it take for cryptocurrencies to become mainstream rather than a niche asset? The Crypto Trader author, Glen Goodman, ING's Jessica Exton and Teunis Brosens along with Marcus Hughes from Coinbase share their views.
When will cryptocurrencies become mainstream?
Cryptocurrencies are still seen as a niche asset, according to ING research. So what will it take for them to become mainstream?
Find the original report here: Watch: When will cryptocurrencies become mainstream?
