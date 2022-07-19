Cryptos

Bitcoin made one month high yesterday, and that improved the sentiment among investors and traders. As we mentioned yesterday, that bad news isn't influencing the price of Bitcoin; for instance, yesterday was the first day that all markets were opened and had the chance to react to the bankruptcy news of Celsius, a project which made unrealistic promises.

Traders believe that from here onwards, it will be more about round numbers and capitulations. Bearish bets need to be squeezed out, and it is highly possible that in the coming days, we may see the Bitcoin price crossing above the 25K price, bringing more life to the Bitcoin price. Remember, Bitcoin is a different beast, and it can recover all of its losses and make a new high. But for now, even if the price exceeds 25K, it will still be a long way from 68K, the current all-time high for the BTC.