Cryptos
Bitcoin made one month high yesterday, and that improved the sentiment among investors and traders. As we mentioned yesterday, that bad news isn't influencing the price of Bitcoin; for instance, yesterday was the first day that all markets were opened and had the chance to react to the bankruptcy news of Celsius, a project which made unrealistic promises.
Traders believe that from here onwards, it will be more about round numbers and capitulations. Bearish bets need to be squeezed out, and it is highly possible that in the coming days, we may see the Bitcoin price crossing above the 25K price, bringing more life to the Bitcoin price. Remember, Bitcoin is a different beast, and it can recover all of its losses and make a new high. But for now, even if the price exceeds 25K, it will still be a long way from 68K, the current all-time high for the BTC.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What’s next for LUNA price after a 50% rally?
LUNA price fractal has resulted in a 53% rally to $2.20 over the last five days or so. Investors can expect a minor retracement followed by attempts to start a new leg-up. A four-hour candlestick close below $1.58 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Shiba Inu: How to trade before an explosive move to $0.0000154
Shiba Inu price is traversing a bullish pennant, indicating a continuation of an uptrend. Investors can expect a 34% upswing to $0.0000154 if the intermediate hurdles are cleared.
Is Avalanche price on its way back to $30?
Avalanche price have not shown bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index. AVAX price has successfully hurdled the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario is a breach below $16.42.
Why CRO price is set for another 20% gain
Crypto.com price has risen 10% over the weekend. The bullish influx is taking traders by storm as the crypto market is witnessing the strongest recovery since the last week of June. Still, the market shows further upside potential.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.