Blood on the street yesterday and then a dip-buying opportunity. I feel for those who did not see that coming. Luckily, I did and I hope you caught the video that was posted on the 12th of May.

So, what next? I talk through the charts using cipher patterns and bespoke support and resistance to highlight the first resistance, where I will look to take some profit on my long THETAUSDT trade.

I believe most are moving in unison. I will then look for the next dip-buying opportunity.