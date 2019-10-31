-
XRP/USD is consolidating around the psychological level of $0.30
-
Potentially a short term 10% gain?
On a macro level Ripple seems to be doing great. It is being implemented everywhere and is making new partnerships every week. The potential movements in the Moneygram deal would be a great catalyst to start a bull run.
On this 4 hr chart we can see price is hovering around the $0.30 region with a 200 SMMA acting as a dynamic resistance. I believe there is an area of liquidity around the $0.32-0.33 handle that price will try to drive towards. Alternatively, we could see a wick fill and see price drive to a lower liquidity area between $0.24-0.25.
We are now deep into the accumulation phase and I believe once we break out of $0.3 and head to $0.50 we could be seeing the start of a bull run. The fundamentals are on Ripple’s favour; however we are still waiting for it to be portrayed in XRP. Out of all the coins I do believe this might be the most stable coin.
Will we hit all-time highs ever again? We are yet to see any reason to suggest it.
My position for this short-term trade is
ENTRY: $0.29
SL: $0.27
TP: $0.33
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Strong stack of support keeps BTC/USD above the $9,000 level
BTC/USD is on course for charting four consecutive bearish days. So far this Thursday, BTC/USD has fallen from $9,162.45 to $9,093. The hourly BTC/USD chart shows that ...
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD struggles to stay above $0.0200
TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0200, off the recent high reached at $0.0230 on Wednesday. The 10th largest coin with the current market value of $1.3 billion has lost nearly 7% in recent 24 hours; however, the technical picture remains positive as long as the price stays above $0.0200.
Ethereum Classic Price analysis: Reaction to a double-top still in play
Ethereum Classic is defiantly bullish on the day when cryptos are struggling with rising selling pressure. ETC is up a subtle 1.16% on Thursday. After opening the session at $4.81, the bulls pushed it to highs around $4.9 before the market forced adjusted the price to the current $4.86.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls surrender $0.30 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP recovered from the recent low of $0.2900 to trade at $0.2940 by press time. Thee third digital coin with the current market value of $12.7 has lost about 2.2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.