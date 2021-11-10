Most central banks want to introduce a retail public cryptocurrency (a central bank digital currency, or CBDC), i.e. that is held by non-bank economic agents. What may happen at equilibrium if banks have fewer deposits in their liabilities? Economists at Natixis consider the full effects of the introduction of CBDCs on the financial equilibrium.

Two cases where these effects are insignificant

“There are two cases where the introduction of central bank cryptocurrencies has no effect: if they merely replace banknotes, or if they are offset by a fall in banks’ excess reserves at the central bank.”

Three consequences of the introduction of a central bank cryptocurrency

“1. A portion of seigniorage is transferred from banks to the central bank, as non-interest-bearing money is transferred from banks to the central bank when cryptocurrencies replace deposits (this is the case if cryptocurrencies are non-interest-bearing).”

“2. When one consolidates the government and the central bank, we see that this consolidated government finances itself more in monetary form (in cryptocurrency) and less by issuing bonds. This reduces the government’s cost of borrowing.”

“3. If banks sell bonds they hold or issue more bonds, there is no disintermediation of the economy. But if banks have to reduce their credit supply, economic agents will have to raise financing in the bond market and the economy will be disintermediated. It remains to be seen whether the disintermediation of the economy is considered favourable or otherwise.”