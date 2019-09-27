Bitcoin (BTC) has already dispelled myths its hash rate suffered a 40% drop this week, reaching new all-time highs just days afterwards.
What hash crash?
As data from monitoring resource Coin Dance confirms, after the hash rate metric dipped from 104 quintillion hashes per second (h/s) to 57 on Sept. 23, it immediately reversed.
On Sept. 24, it doubled, reaching 114 quintillion h/s, just a touch away from the all-time highs of 121 quintillion h/s seen ten days previously.
As Cointelegraph reported, commentators initially appeared scared when hash rate dropped. Long considered a measure of commitment to the Bitcoin mining process, what appeared to be a sudden exodus of computing power sparked alarm.
That feeling was compounded as BTC/USD itself shed 15% a day later — a common theory among commentators is that price action follows hash rate movements.
Dispelling the myths on Bitcoin health
Nonetheless, technical sources subsequently explained that the hash rate charts available online in fact give little idea of computing power involved in Bitcoin. Hash rate, they explained, is essentially unmeasurable, and the statistics are simply an estimate.
Factors such as slow block times can disproportionately affect results, leading to overly ominous results such as this week’s fake crash, they added.
If the latest statistics are reliable, however, Bitcoin’s hash rate remains on its upward trajectory, around all-time highs. This contrasts with its drop in price: at press time Friday, BTC/USD was down 21% versus seven days ago.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD targeting $7,400 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin experienced another brief slide from levels around $8,400 to the new support at $7,750. As discussed during the Asian session on Friday, the bulls could barely hold above $8,000.
Stellar market update: XLM/USD calms down in a tight range after sharp sell-off
Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing nearly 24 of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0584, off the recent low touched at $0.537.
Cardano Shelly testnet making its network debut after the London test-run
The Cardano community now has access to the Shelly network testnet after it successfully sailed through a test run conducted in London. “It was the first instance of the new networked Shelley testnet, available for the community to join as of today,” a section of IOHK blog post said about the test-run.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD recovers above $0.2400, after another carnage
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.4 billion lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin managed to recover from Thursday’s low of $0.2280; however, the upside momentum has been limited so far.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.