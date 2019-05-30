Whales hoarded Bitcoins worth of $36 billion - Diar research

The whales have been accumulating Bitcoins during crypto winter.

The research excludes lost accounts and the accounts that belong to Coinbase.

Bitcoin whales continue to hoard digital coins, according to the latest research performed by blockchain analytics company Diar. Over the past year, the accumulation of Bitcoin surged to 26%, which means a massive chunk of Bitcoin’s issuance worth of $36 billion sits idly in various wallets with the balance from 1000 to 10,000 BTC

“Over 26% of circulating supply, $36Bn worth of Bitcoin, now sit in addresses that have a balance of 1000-10k BTC. In August 2018 when Bitcoin was also at $8000, these ‘Firm Size’ addresses held under 20% of the circulating supply showing a sharp accumulation of nearly 7% in less than a year,” the company wrote in the report.

Diar experts excluded the 96 addresses that belong to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. This was done with the aim to get a clear picture of Bitcoins accumulated on whale accounts and avoid statistical distortions similar to those seen in December 2018. At that time, the US-based Coinbase transferred approximately 5% of its supplies - 856,000 Bitcoins - to its new cold storage facilities. This development caused a surge in the number of coins accumulated on 1-10k Bitcoin address.

The number of large Bitcoin wallets with funds between 1-10,000 BTC increased since last December. Since that time, those addresses hoarded 1.2 million Bitcoins. The holdings on the retail size wallets with 0-100 BTC grew by 126,000 coins over the past six months.

“Overall, these [retail] addresses hold, as of date, 38% of Bitcoins circulating supply (see chart 4). Accounting for inflation, however, this segment remains fairly stable and unlikely the driving cause of recent price spikes,” Diar said.

The company analyzed addresses involved in active transactions with cryptocurrencies to exclude lost accounts with millions in holdings.