We’re decades away from mainstream adoption of crypto assets, Baseline co-founder

John Wolpert, the co-founder of Baseline Protocol, has said that we might be decades away from witnessing wholesale mainstream adoption of distributed ledger technologies (DLT) and crypto-assets. According to a Cointelegraph report, he said that all the existing companies need to close down and make way for the new ones. “These things tend to run in 20-year cycles,” he added.

Wolpert compared crypto’s trajectory to the life cycle of the internet, which originated in 1969. According to him, we are still 15–20 years away from blockchain, becoming embedded in daily life.

Even if you plot a one-to-one relationship year-to-year between blockchain adoption the way the internet proliferated, we're pre-CompuServe right now.

Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank AG published a report similarly comparing the growth of crypto to the early internet. However, the report noted that the internet had attracted 500 million users in eight years while crypto has garnered 50 million users over the same amount of time.