A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Terra's LUNA 2.0 price reveals a triple top pattern that can trigger a brutal crash
Terra (LUNA) price is yet again in trouble as a triple top that formed this morning proved to be another failed attempt by bulls to save the altcoin.
Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin after the recent crash?
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
This is the candlestick close that could define the future of Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is under pressure as the token racks up its seventh day of losses – assuming SHIB price does not close above $0.00000859 this evening.
How Dogecoin price will react as nearly 50% of all investors are underwater
Dogecoin price shows that the crash is likely to continue until a stable support level is reached. Investors need to be cautious for the next few days, at least until sellers and the bearish momentum dissipate.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.