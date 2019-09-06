Its been another crazy week in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is 6.63% higher.

Once again we have had comments from central bankers and exchanges.

Price action has been pretty decent all week after the price rejected 10k on the downside. It would have been a whole lot better if there was not any selling today after the central bank comments from Fed's Powell and SNB's Jordan.

Van Eck Securities Corp. and SolidX Management LLC on Thursday plan to start selling shares in a limited version of a crypto exchange-traded fund. Click Here.

Incoming ECB president Christine Largard says the bank needs to be open to the "opportunities provided by change" when referring to cryptocurrencies. Click Here.

New Facebook data leak is not going to help get Libra over the line, this is not the first time Facebook has been in trouble over data security. Click Here.

Apple think cryptocurrencies have long term potential and are interesting. Click Here.

Facebook actively hiring lobbyists to see gain regulatory go-ahead for Libra. Click Here.

China’s cryptocurrency to resemble Facebook’s Libra but will not be a direct copy. Click Here.

ICE is one step closer to offering BTC futures as its Bakkt opens its digital-asset custody warehouse. Click Here.

Swiss National Bank Chairman Jordan - "stablecoins could hamper monetary policy". Click Here.

FOMC Chair Powell says FOMC is not missing out joining the party on digital currencies. Click Here.