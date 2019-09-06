- Its been another crazy week in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is 6.63% higher.
- Once again we have had comments from central bankers and exchanges.
Price action has been pretty decent all week after the price rejected 10k on the downside. It would have been a whole lot better if there was not any selling today after the central bank comments from Fed's Powell and SNB's Jordan.
Van Eck Securities Corp. and SolidX Management LLC on Thursday plan to start selling shares in a limited version of a crypto exchange-traded fund. Click Here.
Incoming ECB president Christine Largard says the bank needs to be open to the "opportunities provided by change" when referring to cryptocurrencies. Click Here.
New Facebook data leak is not going to help get Libra over the line, this is not the first time Facebook has been in trouble over data security. Click Here.
Apple think cryptocurrencies have long term potential and are interesting. Click Here.
Facebook actively hiring lobbyists to see gain regulatory go-ahead for Libra. Click Here.
China’s cryptocurrency to resemble Facebook’s Libra but will not be a direct copy. Click Here.
ICE is one step closer to offering BTC futures as its Bakkt opens its digital-asset custody warehouse. Click Here.
Swiss National Bank Chairman Jordan - "stablecoins could hamper monetary policy". Click Here.
FOMC Chair Powell says FOMC is not missing out joining the party on digital currencies. Click Here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Consolidates above $10,600
Bitcoin has been holding gains and managed to avert the bear action on Thursday to defend the tentative support at $10,500. Following the recent recovery move from lows around $9,400, BTC/USD broke the resistance trendline at $9,840.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD averts bearish flag pattern breakdown, for now
For two days in row, Dash has posted losses. The downtrend occurred following a failed attempt to clear the trendline resistance. Also limiting the upward movements was the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from Asian high, retains positive bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.9 has regained some ground after Thursday’s sell-off towards $169.63. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $175.52, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves above $67.00, back on recovery track
Litecoin has been range-bound during early Asian hours amid slow trading activity. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.