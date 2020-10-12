Bitcoin Provides a Weekly Return of 3.62%, Rising Above $11,000

The flagship cryptocurrency kicked off the week of October 5th on the right foot. The spike in buying pressure seen during the weekend spilled over the following days. Although the bears attempted to take control of price action on several occasions, the increase in BTC demand was significant enough to push it higher.

Bitcoin entered Monday's trading session, October 5th, trading at a low $10,670. As buy orders began to pile up across multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, prices immediately started trending upwards. By the time the daily candlestick closed, BTC had reached a high of $10,800.

Nevertheless, this price hurdle was able to keep rising prices at bay, triggering a 2.54% correction that was seen the following day. Bitcoin dropped all the way down to $10,524, which represented the lowest price point of the week. Sidelined investors appear to have taken advantage of the correction to get back into the market and allow the pioneer cryptocurrency to rebound.

By October 7th, at 19:00 UTC, Bitcoin had recovered more than 50% of the losses incurred and was hovering around the $10,680 resistance level. From this point, prices retraced once again towards the $10,530 support level to form a double bottom. Given the high level of interest around this price level, BTC was forced to bounce back and take aim at the $11,000 mark.

The bellwether cryptocurrency had risen more than 4% by October 8th, at 17:00 UTC. Following the milestone, prices consolidated for a short period before they continued surging. Indeed, Bitcoin was able to close the week at a high of $11,055.75, providing investors a weekly return of 3.62%.

Ethereum Whales Increase Their Holdings, Pushing Prices Up by 3.67%

Unlike Bitcoin, the smart contract entered the week stuck within a narrow trading range without providing any clear signs of where it was heading next. Ethereum was mostly contained between the $350.25 support and the $354.33 resistance during the week's first 34 hours. It was not until October 6th, at 10:00 UTC, when support finally gave up, and a significant price movement took place.

As a matter of fact, slicing through the $350.25 hurdle was followed by a considerable spike in sell orders that pushed prices down by nearly 5%. By October 7th, at 1:00 UTC, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization had made a weekly low of $322.87. This price level was met in an essential number of buy orders that prevented Ether from dropping further.

Although ETH was able to rebound due to the increase in demand, it dropped to $334.29 on October 8th to form a double bottom. What came next was the biggest spike in buying pressure seen throughout the week. Data shows that large investors holding millions of dollars in Ethereum increased their positions substantially during this time.

As buy orders were skyrocketing across the board, Ether entered a bull rally that saw it rise by nearly 10%. The smart contracts giant went from trading at a low of $334.29 to close the week at a high of $365.35. Due to the impressive price action this digital asset enjoyed, investors could grasp a weekly return of 3.67%.

Turning a Major Resistance Barrier into Support

The upward price action seen throughout the week of October 5th was significant enough to allow the top two cryptocurrencies by market cap to turn a critical resistance level into support. Indeed, Bitcoin and Ethereum were able to rise and close above their respective 50-day moving average, which can be considered a positive sign. Since the beginning of September, this is the first time that both of these cryptocurrencies trade above such a significant hurdle, and it may lead to a full price recovery.

Now that there are no further obstacles along the way, BTC and ETH are cleared to rise to $12,000 and $440, respectively. And if demand continues to increase, they may even be bound for new yearly highs. Such price behavior will indicate the restart of the crypto bull market.