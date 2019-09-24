Weekly Market Update for Digital Assets and Cryptocurrency Trading [Video]

This report is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or investment advice. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. All market prices, data and other information contained in this report have been prepared from sources believed to be reliable, but we give no representation or warranty that the information is complete, accurate or current. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Future returns are not guaranteed and a total loss of principal may occur. This report may not be reproduced, redistributed, or copied in whole or in part for any purpose without NKB GROUP AG’s prior express consent and may not be distributed in jurisdictions where digital assets are prohibited.
Bitcoin price prediction: Can the bulls bring the price back inside the $10,000-level?
BTC/USD has had a bullish start to the day as the price has gone up from $9,690 to $9,735. This follows a heavily bearish Monday wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $10,028.70 to $9,690.20.
The cryptocurrency market attempts a recovery after Monday's carnage; bears still in control of the situation
The cryptocurrency market has switched into a bearish mode as Bitcoin and all major altcoins are losing ground. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $258 billion; average daily trading volumes settled at $58 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance edged higher to 68.3%.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD facing a false falling wedge pattern breakout
Ripple tried to flex its recovery muscles on Monday but failed. The leg up broke the falling wedge pattern resistance which further paving the way for correction past the 50 simple moving average (SMA) on the one-hour chart. The resistance at $0.28 was also cleared.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls try to make a comeback in the middle of heavy bearish sentiment
ETH/USD has had a bullish start to the day and is currently priced at $201.65. Before this, ETH/USD had gone through four straight bearish days after failing at the $221.15 line. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD was trending horizontally before it dropped from ...
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.