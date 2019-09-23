This report is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or investment advice. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. All market prices, data and other information contained in this report have been prepared from sources believed to be reliable, but we give no representation or warranty that the information is complete, accurate or current. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Future returns are not guaranteed and a total loss of principal may occur. This report may not be reproduced, redistributed, or copied in whole or in part for any purpose without NKB GROUP AG’s prior express consent and may not be distributed in jurisdictions where digital assets are prohibited.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.
Litecoin (LTC) gets back to the lower border of the channel - where from here?
Litecoin, now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 billion, has lost nearly 50% of its value in just three months. While the coin managed to regain some ground from the recent low of $62.16, it is still mored in the long-term bearish trend.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD declines five days in a row as the hype is over
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.3268 on September 18 and has been on retreat ever since. The coin has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row and hit $0.2682 low on Sunday.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD continues downside correction, stays above $200.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.65 billion has been range-bound on Monday, moving in sync with the rest of the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $208.70, off the intraday low touched at $207.20.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.