This report is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or investment advice. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. All market prices, data and other information contained in this report have been prepared from sources believed to be reliable, but we give no representation or warranty that the information is complete, accurate or current. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Future returns are not guaranteed and a total loss of principal may occur. This report may not be reproduced, redistributed, or copied in whole or in part for any purpose without NKB GROUP AG’s prior express consent and may not be distributed in jurisdictions where digital assets are prohibited.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Levels cryptos must conquer to unleash the bulls after another SEC delay – Confluence Detector
Regulators are back – and back to their habit of procrastinating. The US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has decided to delay its decision regarding three rule changes regarding a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD inverted head-and-shoulders blasts price through $340 hurdle
Bitcoin Cash has insanely refused to follow the generally bearish trend across the market. The one-hour chart displays a cryptocurrency that is proving the ability to recover from the lows reached last week.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD pacing towards $0.29
Ripple price is glancing lower after the rejection from $0.3050 resistance. The path of least resistance remains to be to the downside despite the shallow recovery from the support at $0.29 (August 9 low).
Ethereum will surge above $1,000: Social Media Survey Reveals
A recently concluded survey by “An Altcoin Trader’s Handbook” author Nik Patel on one of the leading social media platforms, Twitter revealed that cryptocurrency enthusiasts believe in Ethereum’s ability to surge above $1,000 again.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...