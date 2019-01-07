-
Bitcoin's dominance is up by 3.7% (61.3%), the total market cap is down by 2.8%($316bn)‚and overall volume is up by 27% ($89.3bn) on the previous week. Bitcoin is up by 17.5%, Ethereum by 13%, XRP is up by 7%, and EOS is up by 1.4%. The best performers among the top-30crypto were NEO (20.1%), Monero (17.8%) and Bitcoin (17.5%).
MARKET MOMENTUM
After adding almost 19% ($386bn) on Monday, the total market cap has fallen back down below $320bn as of this morning. Bitcoin reached another yearly high at $13,800, but immediately came down to $10,600, representing a decline of more than 23%. The correction is still on-going (although BTC is still up by almost 3% week-on-week), where BTC is currently sitting at $11k with the next major support laying at $8,800. The rest of the top-30 market is predominantly in the red, with the exception of last week's top performing asset LINK (+97%), which has spiked on its Coinbase listing announcement. The other best performing assets were Qtum (+29.7%) and VeChain (+16.5%).
CRYPTO MARKET NEWS
Bitcoin IRA Launches Crypto Retirement Accounts
Bitcoin IRA, a company that specialises in offering crypto for individual retirement accounts (IRAs), has struck a partnership with custodian BitGo Trust that will offer clients the optionality to have their accounts insured by the custodian firm ($100m worth of insurance coverage). In Tuesday's announcement, Bitcoin IRA added further that it was reducing its wallet holding fees by 30% to 0.0005 points per month and reducing client transaction fees.
Amazon-Owned Twitch Quietly Brings Back Bitcoin Payments
Amazon-owned game streaming platform Twitch has enabled BTC and BCH payments, after it quietly removed crypto payments options back in March.
JPMorgan to Start Customer Trials of Its JPM Coin
JPMorgan Chase is to start trials of its "JPM Coin" cryptocurrency in conjunction with corporate clients. According to a report from Bloomberg Japan, Umar Farooq, the investment bank's head of digital treasury services and blockchain, said that customers would trial the technology with the ultimate aim of speeding up transactions, such as payments between firms and bond transactions.
Goldman Sachs Explores Creation of Digital Coin
Goldman Sachs Group's CEO, David Solomon told France's Les Echos newspaper that he's "absolutely'' looking at digital currencies and said Goldman is conducting "extensive research'' on tokenization. "Assume that all major financial institutions around the world are looking at the potential of tokenization, stable coins and frictionless payments,'' said Solomon.
SECURITY TOKEN NEWS
Swiss SIX Stock Exchange Asks the Country's CentralBank to Issue a Stablecoin
Principal Swiss Stock Exchange SIX asked the country's central bank to issue a stablecoin, which would be used to settle payments on its new digital securities trading platform.
Seychelles' NationalStock Exchange Set to List 'World-First' Regulated Security Token
Seychelles' national securities exchange, MERJ Exchange, is planning to list a regulated security token. MERJ Exchange said the tokens will be traded alongside existing traditional stock.
