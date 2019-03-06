Weekly Crypto Market Update

Bitcoin’sdominance is downby 1% (55.9%), thetotalmarket cap isup by 0.7%($270bn)‚andoverallvolumeisdown by 10%($72bn) on thepreviousweek.Bitcoinisdown by2.3%,Ethereumby1.6%, XRPisupby7.8%, and EOSisupby 5.9%. Thebestperformeramongthetop-30cryptowereBTCSV (88.3%), Atom (38.9%) and ETC (21.4%).

market momentum

Friday’s $25m dump did not extend into the weekend and things started to recover pretty quickly.Bitcoin reached an intraday high late Sunday when it made just above $8,800. Since then BTC retreated back below $8,400 as of this morning and many analysts anticipate corrections as the parabolic pattern is no longer in place. Total crypto market capitalization is currently at $268 billion. Last week the best performers among the top-30 assets were Bitcoin SV (86%), Atom (33.7%) and Ethereum Classic (21.3%).

Figure 1. The performance and market capitalisation of top-30 cryptocurrencies (by MktCap)

Source: coinmarketcap.com, as of3rdof June2019 as of 09:00 AMBST.

Figure 2. Worst performing digital assets* (7 days)

Source: coinmarketcap.com, *) MktCap>=$50m

Figure 3. MktCap of worst performing digital assets*

Source: coinmarketcap.com, *) MktCap>=$50m

Figure 4. Best performing digital assets (7 days)

Source: coinmarketcap.com, Mkt Cap >=$50m

Figure 5. MktCap of best performing digital assets

Source: coinmarketcap.com, Mkt Cap >=$50m

Figure 6. Top-30 digital assets by MktCap valuation

Source: Coinmarketcap.com, NKB Research *as of 3rd of June2019, 10:30 BST

Crypto Market News

Ernst & Young Launches Nightfall Protocol on Ethereum

One of the world’s largest consultancy firms has released a new set of protocols for enabling private transactions atop the ethereum blockchain. Open source code is aiming to help corporate EY clients use the ethereum blockchain for use cases that include supply chain management, food tracing, and transacting between different corporate branches.

Nightfall leverages a well-known technology in the crypto space known as zero knowledge proofs (ZKPs). ZKPs, put simply, allow for the sharing of information proofs between untrusted parties without revealing the information itself.

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High in Argentinian Pesos

The new all-time high of bitcoin versus the peso takes place amid a crypto bull market this year, along with the ongoing depreciation of the Argentine peso against the U.S. dollar. According to the report, the bitcoin price has soared to as high as 394,000 pesos ($8,762.95 at time of going to press) per coin, exceeding prices versus the Argentine peso not seen since the bubble in late 2017.

South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Turns to Blockchain to Speed Up Loan Issuance

Shinhan, one of the oldest and largest banks in South Korea, is using blockchain technology to speed up the approval process for loan products. Specifically, the bank will use a blockchain platform to verify the items of proof required for credit lending, such as qualification or certification documents.

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty at All-Time High

Bitcoin mining difficulty has now reached its all-time high, crossing 7.46T for the first time and narrowly edging out the 7.45T difficulty seen when Bitcoin was testing the $6,400 support levels in October 2018 (+11.26%).

SECURITY TOKEN NEWS

4C and Omega Securities Seek OSC Approval for Digital Asset Platform

Today, a pair of Canadian companies has filed with the Ontario Securities Commission for approval in launching a digital-asset platform. This filing was completed by, both Omega Securities and 4C Clearing Corporation.

If approved, this pairing of companies should work well together, in providing investors with a comprehensive platform, tailored specifically towards digital assets.

Gibraltar Stock Exchange Launches Secondary Market for Security Tokens

The Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) is ready to list security tokens. The GSX will list corporate Bonds, Convertible Bonds, Asset-Backed Securities, Derivative Securities, Open-Ended Funds, Closed-Ended Funds under its current licensing permissions, on the GSX Global Market.

Regulatory news

JapaneseParliamentPasses Bill to Amend NationalLaws that Apply to Crypto

The Japanese House of Representatives has officially approved a new bill to amend national laws that govern crypto regulation.

The proposed amendments to Japan’s financial instruments and payment services laws will reportedly tighten cryptocurrency regulation in a bid to promote user protection, more robustly regulate crypto derivatives trading, mitigate industry risks such as exchange hacks, and broadly establish a more transparent regulatory framework for the new asset class.

Australian Regulator Releases Crypto, ICO and Mining Guidelines

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) published new initial coin offering (ICO) and cryptocurrency guidelines. Notably, the guideline specified that if a crypto asset is a financial product, then the issuer and firms dealing with it are required to hold an Australian financial services license. The report also notes that miners will be considered part of the clearing and settlement process in at least some instances:

“Where miners and transaction processors are part of the clearing and settlement (CS) process for tokens that are financial products, Australian laws apply.”