Week Ahead: A non-event week for cryptos with BTC’s focus on $25,000

This week is a non-event, without any major updates from a macroeconomic standpoint. However, the crypto ecosystem has a few updates of its own that need to be monitored.
Read more: Weekly Recap: Crypto survives Fed’s rate hike, Ripple holders turn bullish, Binance pulls plug on spot trading
Here are the top three significant upgrades worth noting.
- March 27 - MATIC’s zkEVM launch on the mainnet beta.
- March 28 - Decentraland (MANA)’s metaverse fashion week.
- March 29 - EGLD to unveil XWorld
Other honorable mentions that need to be noted include EOS’ roadmap published in a quarterly report dated October 21, 2022. The said report talks about a plethora of unreleased updates that should technically be going live this week. However, EOS’ last Twitter post was on December 1, 2021.
Read more: Here's how MATIC whales are gearing up for Polygon's zkEVM mainnet beta launch
Token unlocks
Out of SPTEN (GMT), 1Inch (1INCH), and Cosmos unlock happening this week, the latter will be the only one that matters. Cosmos will unlock $3.2 million worth of ATOM tokens on April 1, so investors can keep a close pre-unlock rally, leading to a sell-the-news event on the day of the unlock.
Bitcoin and its newfound narrative
Bitcoin price has fared well in Q1 so far, with year-to-date returns reaching 74% at its peak. The rally in March seems to have been fueled by the panic and distress created in the traditional finance sector due to the collapse of multiple banks.
This, and perhaps in the next few weeks, investors need to be cautious of a retracement to the $25,000 psychological level.
Read more: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Top reads
Bitcoin price gives back part of its 28% gains as BTC and ETH struggle against XRP's outperformance
Ethereum bulls need to fight a drop to $1,680 ahead of Shanghai upgrade, here’s why
Ripple price to close the week with a bang as next week will be crucial for another 20% profit
Other important updates
First citizens to buy Silicon Valley Bank's deposits, loans in $55.5B agreement with FDIC
Ethereum bulls need to fight a drop to $1,680 ahead of Shanghai upgrade, here’s why
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
Do Kwon to reportedly appeal against court’s decision to extend detention
Bitcoin is one week away from 'confirming' new bull market — Analyst
Community-driven crypto projects still thriving despite headwinds
G7 to collaborate on tighter crypto regulation: Report
Bitcoin price gives back part of its 28% gains as BTC and ETH struggle against XRP's outperformance
Ethereum price hammered after Bank of America report on the blockchain network
Ripple price to close the week with a bang as next week will be crucial for another 20% profit
Will Cardano price advance as analysts call it one of the favorite altcoins next to EOS and COLT to pop?
Is the new partnering-up strategy the right way for Vechain price to avoid a 30% correction?
Terra LUNA Classic to say goodbye to $0.00010000 as stablecoins are under pressure again with a 35% shrink
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum whales turn bullish with Shanghai upgrade less than a month away
Ethereum (ETH) whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 ETH have been scooping up the altcoin consistently for a week. With the countdown to the Shanghai upgrade and the ETH token unlock event, there is a spike in Ethereum demand among retail investors.
Ripple price to close the week with a bang as next week will be crucial for another 20% profit
Ripple price is closing this week with very profitable numbers, even if a fade is ongoing. The fade occurred after bulls received a firm rejection at $0.50 and have been trading lower from that level since. If bulls can keep their hands on this momentum and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not overbought, at least some 20% profit is being prepared for next week.
Will Cardano price advance as analysts call it one of the favorite altcoins next to EOS and COLT to pop?
Cardano (ADA) price is making the cut and has been shortlisted by several analysts that have put ADA in their top altcoin, primed to explode to the upside soon. ADA is flirting with a second week of gains and could recover its attempt to hit $0.415 as a crucial level for any further uptrend or downtrend.
Is the new partnering-up strategy the right way for Vechain price to avoid a 30% correction?
Vechain (VET) price had a busy week as several new partnerships were announced. Next to integrating with Dappradar to promote cross-chain visibility, the partnership with Boston Consulting Group might be the one that draws the most attention. Vechain price though is not taking this news in a good way and rather is at risk of tanking further.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.