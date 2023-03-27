Week Ahead: A non-event week for cryptos with BTC’s focus on $25,000

Share:

This week is a non-event, without any major updates from a macroeconomic standpoint. However, the crypto ecosystem has a few updates of its own that need to be monitored.

Here are the top three significant upgrades worth noting.

March 27 - MATIC’s zkEVM launch on the mainnet beta. March 28 - Decentraland (MANA)’s metaverse fashion week. March 29 - EGLD to unveil XWorld

Other honorable mentions that need to be noted include EOS’ roadmap published in a quarterly report dated October 21, 2022. The said report talks about a plethora of unreleased updates that should technically be going live this week. However, EOS’ last Twitter post was on December 1, 2021.

Token unlocks

Out of SPTEN (GMT), 1Inch (1INCH), and Cosmos unlock happening this week, the latter will be the only one that matters. Cosmos will unlock $3.2 million worth of ATOM tokens on April 1, so investors can keep a close pre-unlock rally, leading to a sell-the-news event on the day of the unlock.

Bitcoin and its newfound narrative

Bitcoin price has fared well in Q1 so far, with year-to-date returns reaching 74% at its peak. The rally in March seems to have been fueled by the panic and distress created in the traditional finance sector due to the collapse of multiple banks.

This, and perhaps in the next few weeks, investors need to be cautious of a retracement to the $25,000 psychological level.

Top reads

Other important updates

First citizens to buy Silicon Valley Bank's deposits, loans in $55.5B agreement with FDIC

Ethereum bulls need to fight a drop to $1,680 ahead of Shanghai upgrade, here’s why

Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move

Do Kwon to reportedly appeal against court’s decision to extend detention

Bitcoin is one week away from 'confirming' new bull market — Analyst

Community-driven crypto projects still thriving despite headwinds

G7 to collaborate on tighter crypto regulation: Report

Bitcoin price gives back part of its 28% gains as BTC and ETH struggle against XRP's outperformance

Ethereum price hammered after Bank of America report on the blockchain network

Ripple price to close the week with a bang as next week will be crucial for another 20% profit

Will Cardano price advance as analysts call it one of the favorite altcoins next to EOS and COLT to pop?

Is the new partnering-up strategy the right way for Vechain price to avoid a 30% correction?

Terra LUNA Classic to say goodbye to $0.00010000 as stablecoins are under pressure again with a 35% shrink