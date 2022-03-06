The Web2 iteration of the internet as we know is characterized by the accumulation of enormous amounts of user data by massive corporations, utilized to provide value for consumers and increase profits for these giant companies. Indeed, the Web2 era has been dominated by tech giants such as Facebook and Google, which collect tons of data from their customers.

The risk of user data being used for unauthorized purposes is high under this system. With time, inevitably, the incentive of providing greater value for consumers was overcome by the pursuit of profit resulting in user data being used in ways the consumers have quite simply not agreed to.

The most valuable asset in Web2 is undoubtedly data. In recent years, stakeholders have raised greater concerns regarding data privacy in response to the rampant unauthorized use of data. The public has gotten more aware of the consequences of their data being shared and exploited by corporations, while legislators, on the other hand, are also raising questions about the use of private data of consumers.

However, it is quite unfortunate that despite its slow creep into society through issues like misinformation, confirmation bias, and polarization, the majority of the population still has not truly grasped how valuable their data is.

Web 3.0: Road to Privacy and Decentralization

As a response, certain laws on data privacy, such as the General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR) in the EU and the California Consumer Privacy Act(CCPA), provide an extra level of protection for users. These laws are not effective in reaching their objective as they merely allow corporations to check off several boxes rather than actually protecting user privacy.

Web 3.0 brings forth this new fundamental development of the internet where users have ownership of and may be adequately compensated for their data. Web 3.0’s main tool in driving privacy is the blockchain. Web 3.0 hopes to provide a digital space where users own their data transparently; the collective data is not owned by a single entity, and where users can see who has access to their data and what kind of access they have.

Blockchain is, by nature, a decentralized form of technology that does not allow any single person or group to gain full control of the system. With the data democratization provided by the blockchain in Web3, it is hypothesised that as everyone has access to the same data, it will spur competition, ultimately leading to better consumer experiences.

Web3 proponents hold up a digital wallet as an embodiment of our digital identities rather than merely a crypto bank account. In addition, a digital wallet’s holdings and transactions are public, and anyone who knows your wallet address can look them up. A large number of people labour under the assumption that simply using crypto guarantees them privacy; faith that the random list of characters cannot be linked to the real-life identity.

Is the Crypto Industry Fully Decentralized?

In truth, however, there exist a myriad of ways of linking digital wallets addresses with real-world identities. An example is how projects incentivize people to reveal their digital wallet addresses is through giveaways on social media platforms like Twitter. More invasive techniques of revealing a person’s wallet address exist, like logging your IP address in tandem with the wallet address interacted with enabling the exploitation of the data to determine geographical locations.

Multiple wallets have been touted as a possible solution, although this is unlikely to work in practice. It would prove a great challenge for the average crypto enthusiast to manage multiple wallets. With the immutability of the blockchain record, it would take a single mistake to ensure two wallets are linked for posterity.

Ideal privacy in the Web3 era is composed of confidentiality and anonymity, confidentiality in terms of hiding the transaction amounts and other content, and anonymity in hiding the identities of the parties to the transaction. Since the record of the blockchain is permanent, users ought to be given a chance to choose whether or not to disclose data before the transaction is executed.

Web3 promises the user control and ownership of their data, unlike in Web2, where the user was simply a product. It is analogised that while the Web2 platform operates like a farmer, who provides users with a plot of land, watches them all day long as they generate data, then uses said data to make a profit. In contrast, Web3 is in the form of a personal butler, assisting you to manage your data while at the same time not misinterpreting your data or using it for unauthorized purposes.

The pursuit of confidentiality on the blockchain is a sort of paradox since the blockchain is by nature, a public record while attempting to conceal the stakeholders' identities. This has necessarily created the need for a compromise to be struck. As we are still in the early stages of Web3, it is still too early to say what sort of compromises or solutions will arise.

According to a study conducted in late 2019, more than 80% of Americans still believe they have no control over the data they have provided to companies, largely due to the length and difficulty of deciphering the nature of many privacy prompts in websites. Increased awareness of the public of their data and privacy rights and more robust legislation will undoubtedly help the growth of Web3 as it has the incentives and infrastructure of operating fairly and transparently.

Author’s Take

Web3 is also alluring to users since while they will still share their data, they will know exactly what use it is being put to and retain the right to revoke the data they share at any given moment. The blockchain is also computationally impossible to hack by design, and this provides alternative protection from the adverse effects of data breaches.

It is likely that the democratization of data on Web3, in stark contrast to the monopolistic management of data under Web2, will spur and foster competition among the foremost tech giants to provide better value to their customers from the data openly available. However, while crypto projects continuously innovate sophisticated tools for data privacy protection, many of these are inaccessible to the average citizen of the crypto world, and there is a great need for them to be more user-friendly.