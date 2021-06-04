Yesterday’s rally has been short-lived with sellers returning to the market. I believe that is actually good news for crypto bulls as the overall base may not be as low as previously forecast.
We need the AB leg (of cypher patterns) to complete so we can look for support at lower levels. What we do like is the fact that a lot of completion (161.8% extensions) are close to bespoke support.
Prepare for more volatility. Fasten your seatbelts.
