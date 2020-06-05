WAX Price Outlook: WAX/USD up 70% in the last two days, here are some motives behind this progress

WAX/USD is up more than 70% in the last two days and enjoys increasing trading volume.

It seems that a series of positive announcements are boosting WAX’s price.

WAX is trading at $0.0755 at the time of writing and it’s up 3% today but more than 70% in the last two days. In fact, the digital asset has been in a robust daily uptrend since April 11 and its price has increased more than 218% going from a low of $0.0237 to a peak today at $0.073.

The recent bull run is not a coincidence and is accompanied by a significant surge in trading volume. WAX/USD was barely seeing $1 million in volume per day back in April. Now, the digital asset enjoys more than $50 million across all exchanges.

A range of important announcements seems to be pushing WAX’s price

Let’s take a look at what exactly has been going on these few days for WAX. The most recent announcement was made yesterday, the WAX Advisory Council, an organization that will offer guidance to the WAX team. Members of this council are leaders of important global companies.

It's a two way knowledge bridge between wax and mainstream companies. Giving big corps the chance to influence WAX development to leverage it in their products and give WAX the opportunity to give them input on how to leverage (WAX) Blockchain technology in their products. - Kaefer, moderator for WAX Telegram channel.

Before that, WAX has also been partnering with many decentralized applications that are now integrated on the WAX Blockchain, they include ‘Topps’ a collectible cards game that was a huge success for WAX, ‘Splinterlands’, another popular collectible trading card game, and ‘WAXTycoon’.

The WAX Blockchain is optimized to bring usability in e-commerce and offers advanced tools to help DApp developers.

WAX/USD daily chart