- WAVES price struggles to maintain its Wednesday gains.
- 2022 Volume Point of Control at risk of failing to hold as support.
- The $6 value area may be the next primary support zone for bulls.
WAVES price action is the definition of a roller-coaster. More than almost any other major cryptocurrency, WAVES has made massive swings in the first half of 2022. The current downswing is an inflection point for bulls and bears, a level that will likely dictate the future trend over the next two to three months.
WAVES price at risk of testing its final 2022 support before hitting new yearly lows
WAVES price has experienced some major ups and downs in 2022. After hitting the 2022 low of $7.56 on January 24, 2022, WAVES then rallied 745% to a new all-time high of $63.88 on March 31, 2022. Then from March 31 to May 2, 2022, WAVES wiped out 85% of the prior upswing to settle near the $12 value area.
At present, WAVES price is sitting right on top of the 2022 Volume Point of Control at $14. Consequently, the largest high volume node from 2021 shares the 2022 Volume Point of Control. $14 is the single most powerful support level currently on the WAVES chart. Failure to hold $14 would likely prove disastrous for bulls.
WAVES/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
If $14 fails, one more support level could prevent WAVES price from pushing even lower. The final 2022 high volume node (and the third largest 2021 high volume node) is $9.65. The 50% Fibonacci retracement shares this price level, too. Below $9.65 is a massive open price discovery zone where WAVES could retreat into the $2 to $3 value area.
However, until bulls lack the ability to support WAVES price, WAVES could very easily regain some positive momentum and return to an uptrend. The first goal bulls need to achieve is a daily close at or above $18 – or just above the Kijun-Sen. From there, a move towards $28 is the next major resistance level to be tested.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
