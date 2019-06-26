Waves launches smart contract platform

Waves introduced a new smart contract language called RIDE.

Waves, the blockchain solutions platform, announced that they are launching a smart contract platform and extending support of decentralized apps development. They have launched a new programming language called RIDE to allow blockchain developers to write apps on their blockchain. Waves stated that RIDE has many advantages for their competition because of lazy evaluation, formal verification, no gas requirement, flat transaction fee and better scalability.

Alexander Ivanov, founder and CEO of Waves, spoke of this development:

“DApps are considered to be the future of the decentralized world and a platform that stays ahead in this battle will rise at the top,’ he comments. ‘We aspire to be at the top because we build original solutions that have never been released before, and take into account the problems of implementations that are already available in the market.”

Waves is one of the fastest blockchain platforms in the market. Last October, they recorded 6.1 million transactions in a single day. Ivanov concluded by highlighting why Waves’ smart contract platform will be highly beneficial for developers:

“For blockchain developers, this means a cheaper and more convenient coding process than ever before, while those from outside the blockchain segment will see the entry threshold substantially lowered and new opportunities arrive.”



