Watford FC to adopt Bitcoin’s “B” logo on shirtsleeves this season

Watford’s partnership with Sportbets.io gives Bitcoin a window into the sports arena.

The adoption of the logo will help improve public awareness of cryptocurrencies.

The United Kingdom’s Premier League’s Watford football club has announced that its shirtsleeves will adopt Bitcoin’s “B” logo during the current season. This comes after a partnership with Sportsbet.io, a crypto progressive sports betting platform. Moreover, the football club’s merchandise is available for sale using cryptocurrency.

The adoption of the logo is in support of an educational drive designed by Sportsbet.io. The endeavor will also help to encourage the public to use digital assets as well as increase awareness towards the emerging financial technologies.

The Head of Marketing at Sportsbet.io Justin Le Brocque said that:

“The crypto community have been hugely supportive of us since we began, so putting the Bitcoin logo on the sleeve felt like a fun way to give something back while also showing them our support.”

Le Brocque added:

“Our partnership with Watford marks a major disruption in the world of traditional sports sponsorship, and by adding the Bitcoin logo we hope this world’s first partnership will create even more buzz around cryptocurrencies.”

Another comment by Hornet’s chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said:

“Placing the Bitcoin logo on a Premier League shirt is something that challenges the accepted norm. We’re excited about the partnerships and the potential for new global conversations that it could help start for our club.”

Such adoption could help improve cryptocurrency awareness and encourage the public to educate themselves on the digital currencies. It could also increase the demand for Bitcoin in the long run as the public clears the myths surrounding the crypto.

Read more: Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD revived uptrend is bound to hit higher levels