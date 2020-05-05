- Morgan Creek Digital co-founder, Anthony Pompliano, said that Warren Buffett has enough money to buy all the Bitcoins in supply.
- Binance CEO replied by saying that this is true only if holders were willing to sell at current prices, which isn’t likely.
Anthony Pompliano, the co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, has recently stimulated the crypto community. He took Twitter to say that Warren Buffett has $137 billion in cash, which is enough to buy every Bitcoin in the circulating supply. Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and a well-known American investor.
Pompliano said:
Warren Buffett has $137 billion in cash. That is almost enough to buy every Bitcoin in the circulating supply. [email protected]
One of the most noteworthy responses to Pompliano came from Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance.
This is where math is deceiving. It's only true if EVERY hodler is willing to sell at the current price, which is obviously not true, as there is no 21m BTC sell wall. Alas, Mr. Buffet will only be able to buy a small portion of bitcoins, and at very high prices at that. -cz_binance
Pompliano agreed to this and added that he is not selling his portion of BTC, especially at a time when a bull rally seems imminent. Many other users replied to Pomp, saying that Buffett doesn't really have the mentioned amount in cash. The money is part of the capital of Berkshire Hathaway. In the last couple of months, the company has suffered losses estimated at $50 billion.
Buffett, who is a popular Bitcoin critic, has not changed his stance on crypto. In an interview with CNBC, Buffet said that cryptocurrencies have no use or value because, according to him, they produce nothing. Buffet emphasized that he has no plans of owning cryptocurrencies.
