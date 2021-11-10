The Warren blockchain-based metaverse game’s native token has doubled in price after the announcement of the successful results of Beta testing carried out in late October.
The Warren metaverse’s native RENA token has registered an increase in price from $1.8 per token to slightly above $3.7 after the game’s developers announced that the Beta test attracted over 15,000 players and 25,000 test registrants during the two-week period.
The developers have stated that the Beta was meant as a testbed for improving end-product quality and system resilience based on player feedback. The Beta has also allowed the Warena development team to adjust the game’s overall art style and mechanisms to better tune the internal economy and overall playability.
Test mode players were offered rewards for trying out various functions and features, such as game login via Metamask wallet, buy and sell functions for NFT warriors on the Warena marketplace, level-up options, and general participation in two game modes – Adventure and Challenge.
Warren is the first Play-to-Earn game set in the year 2129 post-apocalyptic world engulfed by a war between humans and zombies. With the last remaining survivors of World War 3 having turned into ravenous zombies or powerful cyborgs, the game pits players into a frantic quest for survival. The game will be released in two phases, with the first phase set for launch in late November of 2021. The first release will offer players a 2D tower defense game and a choice between fully personalized human or mechanical warriors.
The rise in popularity of Play-to-Earn games has been dominating in the last 24 hours as such native tokens as the Axie Infinite AXS have seen a surge in trading well above 11%, hovering just below the all-time high of $162. Among other market winners is Sandbox’s SAND token, which reached its all-time high late Tuesday.
The overall interest towards metaverses and Play-to-Earn games from average players has been spurred by increased capital inflows from institutional investors and the expansion of earning opportunities. With recent top console and PC titles proving to be lackluster in terms of gameplay and market performance, players are seeking alternative and more engaging forms of entertainment.
As in-game tokens rise in price, a growing number of exchanges operating on the decentralized market are launching dedicated NFT trading sections and their own gaming asset trading venues.
