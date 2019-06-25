Walmart partnering up with VeChain to improve food safety tracking in China

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) announced the partnership.

Accounting and auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), announced that Walmart will be partnering up with VeChain. The announcement was made by Tom Foth, the Senior Director of Emerging Technology Labs at PwC. Following the announcement, VeChain (VET) went up by more than 32% in an instant.

The main aim of the partnership is to improve Walmart’s food safety tracking in China. VeChain will be providing the blockchain technology required to boost the tracking. This is great for VeChain adoption as Walmarket is one of the largest corporations in the world, with more than 2.2 million employees and over 11,000 stores worldwide.

The users will be able to see how VeChain and Walmart interact with each other and track the food delivered in China. The users can access a website which contains the information of the product, the producer, the storage condition, place of origin, etc. Anyone can check the status of the entire order by using the Blockchain ID.



