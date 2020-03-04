- Along with Walmart, seven others have joined the DLT consortium, including Clear and Tangem.
- Hyperledger announced six new Hyperledger Certified Service Providers, such as Beijing Proinsight Technology and Kompitech.
According to a recent press release, Hyperledger has announced the addition of eight new members, including Walmart. Hyperledger is an open-source consortium that aims to “advance cross-industry blockchain technologies.” The other well-known firms to have joined the DLT consortium include Aiou Technology, Clear - a B2B smart contracts company and Swiss DLT services firm Tangem.
Sanjay Radhakrishnan, Vice President, Walmart Global Tech, commented on the development, saying:
We’ve seen strong results through our various deployments of blockchain, and believe staying involved in open source communities will further transform the future of our business.
At the Hyperledger Global Forum 2020, the firm also announced six new Hyperledger Certified Service Providers, namely – Beijing Proinsight Technology, Kompitech, LimeChain, Mindtree, Xoaa and Zhigui.
Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger, said:
Adding this great mix of new members and HCSPs is a great opening act for Hyperledger Global Forum. Hyperledger is powered by its diverse, global community, and this event is all about bringing Hyperledger users, developers, service providers and enthusiasts together to reflect on what we’ve accomplished so far and, more importantly, where we can go next. The packed show agenda proves just how much we all have to share and the impact this highly engaged and active Hyperledger community is having on the growth of enterprise blockchain.
