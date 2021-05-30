Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE defeats support, aims for a 50% decline
Dogecoin price fails at symmetrical triangle support, begins new phase in the bottoming process. DOGE volume contraction over the last nine days shows no emotion or commitment for the meme-cryptocurrency.
SafeMoon Price Analysis: SAFEMOON vulnerable to a 65% decline
SafeMoon price emergence from an inverse head-and-shoulders formation failed yesterday on the four-hour chart. Declining 50 and 200 four-hour simple moving averages (SMA) putting heavy pressure on SAFEMOON since May 23.
XRP price risk builds to the downside, $0.65 in the crosshairs
XRP price closed May 23 with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern on the 12-hour chart that was triggered on May 24 when Ripple surged above $0.816. ‘Legal uncertainty price range’ in the crosshairs as selling accelerates below $1.00.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon consolidates before an impressive 230% rally
MATIC price remains at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency market, despite the 75% crash this month. The rare rebound of 230% from the May 23 low and the emerging cup-with-handle base has positioned Polygon with the relative strength to print new highs in the coming days or weeks.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.