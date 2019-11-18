Venezuela’s President announced that its Petro cryptocurrency will be retirees and pensioners

Christmas bonuses will be paid to retirees and pensioners in Petro according to Venezuela’s President.

The government has previously made a push for the use of Petro for citizens.

Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro recently made an announcement that the Christmas bonus of the country’s retirees and pensioners is going to be paid to them in the national cryptocurrency Petro.

The news was reported by Twitter profile of local news outlet Venepress citing the remarks of the President Maduro.

It is not the first occasion that Venezuela has made a push of its Petro into the wallets of pensioners. Reported in December last year, Venezuela back then has automatically converted pensioners’ bonuses for the year into Petro.