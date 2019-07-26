Venezuelans can now shop with Petro at the largest department stores

Traki accepts payments in Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash in addition to Petro.

Petro is a national digital currency backed by the Venezuelan government.

Petro, Venezuela’s controversial crypto token has been accorded massive support after Traki, the country’s largest department stores started accepting it as payment.

While Traki is yet to officially announce the support for Petro payments the National Superintendency of Crypto assets; the body that oversees digital currency regulations in the nation posted pictures on Twitter. The pictures categorically said that Traki accepts Petro as a payment method.

In spite of the additional payment methods some users still believe that Traki is not ready to accept crypto as payment.