VeChain Price Prediction: VET/USD outperforms the market with over 8% of gains in the recent 24 hours

- VeChain recovered the losses incurred on Monday.
- VET/USD is well-positioned for the further upside provided that it closes above $0.0180.
VeChain (VET) is the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.04 billion and an average daily trading volume of $247 million. The coin has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and over 8.5% since the start of the day amid a major recovery on the cryptocurrency market, which is the best result out of top-20. At the time of writing, VET/USD is changing hands at $0.0180.
VET/USD: Technical picture
VeChain bottomed at $0.0159 during early Asian hours and recovered to the intraday high of $0.0182 ahead of the European opening. The coin has recovered all the losses incurred on Monday and now it is well-positioned to the further recover as the daily RSI points upwards.; however, we will need to see a daily close above at least $0.0180 to confirm the bullish scenario.
The local support is created by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.0167. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.0160 and the intraday low of $0.0159. On the upside, a sustainable move above $0.0190 is needed to open up the way towards psychological $0.02, followed by $0.0222, which is the recent recovery high reached on July 8.
VET/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
