- VeChain had to adopt a centralized governance system for operational purposes.
- VeChain also has other interesting enterprise collaborations in development.
Jason Rockwood, country manager at VeChain, recently explained the company’s role in its partnership with Walmart in an interview with Bloxlive.TV. He also pointed out how VeChain’s two-token system functions, and why VeChain, a fully decentralized public blockchain that was inspired by Ethereum, is more suitable for enterprise use than Ethereum.
Rockwood also reported that there are a number of upgrades to the protocol that is stimulating its evolution. According to Rockwood, the project on many fronts was slowed down due to Ethereum’s governance model, which made changes difficult to execute and affecting the growth of the project. For that reason, he says VeChain adopted a centralized governance system.
“One of the first things that makes a big difference is our governance model. It is more centralized than Ethereum… It’s easier to update and easier to manage. And at the end of the day, that’s what a lot of enterprises are looking for. They want to make sure that they’re making an investment in a platform that will always be at the head of the curve in terms of what’s best practices for technology.”
Rockwood also expanded on the difference between centralized governance and centralized platforms:
“VeChain is a fully public decentralized protocol… all the data on the blockchain can be viewed by the public. I think that we can talk about the challenges with centralized protocols, we typically mean protocols like Hyperledger that are permissioned and private. There’s really no way to publicly audit those transactions. In a sense, a project like Hyperledger is a really a ‘blockchain-like’ private database, whereas VeChain is a true blockchain. In that regard, I think we have the right balance in terms of centralization on the governance side and decentralization on the protocol side.”
Rockwood also says there are other interesting enterprise collaborations in development apart from VeChain’s high-profile partnership with Walmart.
“We’re very proud of our relationship with the world’s largest electric car manufacturer BYD which is based in China, and we’ve partnered with them to build a carbon credit ecosystem that incentivizes consumers to make better decisions for the environment. We’re also working with DNV GL and the government of San Marino which is a small nation-state in Italy, and we’re working with them on a number of government administrative initiatives. And I’d also mention our work with BMW, where we’re working on a number of efficiencies in making their cars more secure and helping with the verifiability of some of the auto data.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD vulnerable to further losses - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been rangebound with bearish bias ahead of European opening. The first digital currency retreated from Monday’s high of $10,668. While the downside correction stopped short of a strong support zone at $10,150, the bullish momentum has faded away and left the coin within a tight range.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD losses abound towards $0.26 support
The top three cryptocurrencies lead the market in a retreat phase following the false breakout on Monday. Ripple for the first time in seven six days stepped above the resistance ‘at $0.28.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD $300 support in jeopardy; bearish action targets $200
Bitcoin Cash in on the verge of a massive drop. This follows a failed attempt to break above the resistance at $320. Although $300 appears to be a credible support, the sustained bearish price action hints further breakdown.
Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx launches daily futures on Ethereum Classic and Bitcoin SV; Bitcoin and Ethereum to follow
Also, OKEx announced that perpetual contracts will be settled three times a day. Instead of once a day. However, the company warned that the frequency of settlements may be adjusted in case of sharp market movements upon further notice.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...