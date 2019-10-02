USD Digital Stablecoin (USDD) released by team of ex JPMorgan, Intel and TrustToken

The Global Currency Organization (GCO) has released USD Digital Stablecoin (USDD).

It will be based on Ethereum and will be aimed to be leveraged by institutions, exchanges, traders, and OTC desks.

The Global Currency Organization (GCO) is a new project which was put together by former employees of TrustToken, JPMorgan and Intel. According to the GCO team, the organization has been founded ‘to focus on bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance.’

An announcement from the GCO detailed: