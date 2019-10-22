As Mark Zuckerberg gears up towards standing before the Senate this week, Steve Mnuchin the US Treasury Secretary says that Facebook's planned launch of Libra is "premature".
He went on to say that there are some "fundamental issues" that remain. Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, the Treasury Secretary stated he told Facebook that it hasn't addressed "fundamental issues" around the launch, including concerns about money laundering and BSA compliance.
Mnuchin says he spoke with international counterparts about Libra last week and he added discussions about the project are happening at the G-7 and G-20 levels. It was there we heard some strong comments from France about how they may block the digital currency.
Later in the session New York attorney general Letitia James said the list of states, districts and territories investigating Facebook for potential antitrust violations has expanded.
Facebook's shares have suffered today as a consequence of these two separate events and we have the main event to look forward to this week as the Libra co-founder Mark Zuckerberg stands before the Senate to defend the proposed stablecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD struggles to stay above $8,000
After a brief foray into the $8,200-zone, BTC/USD had a hugely bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell from $8,215.70 to $8,030.50. Since then, the bulls have tried to recover the price as BTC has slightly improved to $8,037.55.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD grinds to a halt ahead triangle breakout
Ripple performance in October has been relatively better compared to other major digital currencies. The world’s third-largest crypto is stepped above $0.30 last week but failed in sustaining gains towards $0.31.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD slips back inside the range, $180.00 still out of reach
ETH/USD hit $178.28 on Monday and retreated to $174.57 by press time. The second-largest coin is moving inside a tight range amid slow trading activity in sync with the market.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD on recovery track, still below critical resistance of $7.80
NEO, currently the 21st largest coin with the total market value of $527 million, has gained about 1.7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $7.5 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of Tuesday, NEO/USD has gained about 1%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.