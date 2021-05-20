Saying crypto posed “a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity,” the government body specifically mentioned that crypto businesses were in its crosshairs.
Officials at the United States Department of the Treasury are calling for exchanges and custodians to report crypto transactions greater than $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.
In a report released on Thursday concerning tax proposals for President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan, the Treasury Department took aim at digital assets by proposing businesses including banks, payment providers and cryptocurrency exchanges report more information on their inflows and outflows from accounts each year starting in 2023. At the moment, the IRS does not have independent verification of such transactions, potentially leading to a widening tax gap — the difference between taxes owed and paid.
“Financial institutions house a lot of valuable information, and indeed already provide third-party reports to the IRS,” said the report. “Leveraging this information — rather than introducing new requirements for taxpayers — is a proven way to improve compliance.”
Saying crypto posed “a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity,” the government body specifically mentioned that crypto businesses were in its crosshairs:
"Businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported on. Although cryptocurrency is a small share of current business transactions, such comprehensive reporting is necessary to minimize the incentives and opportunity to shift income out of the new information reporting regime."
According to data from the IRS in October 2020, 83.6% of taxes were paid "voluntarily and on time" from 2011 to 2013. However, the Treasury Department report projects that the tax gap will reach roughly $7 trillion total over the next 10 years, with the proposal aimed at shrinking this potential gap by 10%. It claimed the government would be able to audit companies with any tax discrepancies more effectively, incentivizing them to report all transactions properly.
Lumping in crypto with cash as a way of shielding businesses from their reporting requirements, the Treasury Department said that digital currencies were a “significant concern” for the government. Though the IRS has been able to obtain data on individual crypto taxpayers from some exchanges, businesses dealing with cash and crypto are seemingly in a blind spot for tax regulators.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin approaches inflection point
Dogecoin price is showing signs of recovery, but the immediate resistance level might momentarily pause the upswing. A swift break above this barrier will allow DOGE a chance to retest a major demand level that was flipped into supply after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price witnessed a massive drop of nearly 60% in just one day. Shiba Inu fell in tandem with Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies to hit a low of $0.00000629. However, the meme-token could rebound due to a decrease in its supply.
Synthetix price holds above critical support which could help SNX rebound to $26
Synthetix price took a nearly 60% nosedive as it fell in tandem with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. SNX is now holding above a crucial support level that could see it rebound to $26.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price is trading inside a broad demand area after recovering from the flash crash on Wednesday. While this is a good sign, the bullish outlook still needs confirmation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.