The US federal court sides with the IRS in a dispute involving crypto whales and unpaid taxes.
The United States Tax Court has affirmed the IRS’ decision to deny a Maryland couple an installment plan. They state instead that the couple should liquidate their $7 million cryptocurrency holdings to pay off the tax debt.
The couple, Alexander and Laura Strashny, failed to pay their 2017 tax return. As a result, they owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties. In July 2018, they asked the IRS to allow them to pay the debt over a six-year installment plan, or IP.
Along with the IP request, they enclosed a special form to prove that they are eligible for the proposed scheme. In it, they mentioned earning more than $200,000 in annual wages and withdrawing $19,000 a month from their $7 million cryptocurrency account,
Having examined the form, the IRS ruled that the Strashnys are able to pay their tax liability in full, and denied the six-year installment plan. The debtors chose to challenge the agency’s decision in the US Tax court.
Now, the tax court has confirmed that the Strashnys failed to show why they couldn’t withdraw additional sums from their cryptocurrency account to pay off the debt.
As per the court documents:
The SO [settlement officer] concluded that petitioners were ineligible for an IA after determining that they could fully satisfy their tax liability by liquidating a portion of (or borrowing against) their cryptocurrency assets
The IRS doesn’t forget about crypto
In May, crypto tax software firm CryptoTrader.Tax shared details of a letter it claims to have received from the IRS. As per the document, the tax agency seems to be soliciting third-party contractors to assist with calculations of cryptocurrency users’ transactions.
The IRS has rescheduled this year’s tax payment to July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic., but it can be extended to October 15 upon request. The agency classifies crypto as property, meaning that any sale should produce a gain or a loss that should be reported.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin gets ready for the storm
Layer-2 solutions can improve make Bitcoin (BTC) usability and make it a true competitor to the US Dollar, according to Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. He believes that Bitcoin adoption will be driven by several key factors including improvements in Bitcoin’s usability.
Ripple makes its way to top-50 disruptors of 2020
CNBC, an American news media corporation, published a list of 50 disrupters of 2020, the companies that made an impact in the year. Ripple took the 28th place in the rating and become was the only digital currency project that made its way in the list.
IOT/USD unlikely to break above $0.2300
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. The coin has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the start of Wednesday to trade at $0.2266 at the time of writing.
XTZ/USD moves within a sloping channel
Tezos (XTZ) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $79 million. The coin is changing hands at $2.59, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.