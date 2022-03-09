One of the provisions would make it easier to verify customer identities and transfers to private wallets by enforcing detailed record keeping and reporting, according to NBC News.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is preparing a bill to make it more difficult to use cryptocurrency to circumvent sanctions.
-
In a tweet on Tuesday, Warren says her new bill will “ensure crypto isn’t used by Putin and his cronies to undermine our economic sanctions,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
According to NBC News, which was the first to report on Warren's proposed bill, one of its provisions would make it easier to verify customer identities and transfers to private wallets by requiring financial institutions to log detailed records and submit reports to the Treasury Department.
-
The chances of the bill passing are limited, however, since the Republicans control the Senate.
-
Warren and three other Democratic senators sent a letter last week to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking about how the Treasury Department plans to enforce economic sanctions within the cryptocurrency industry.
-
“Strong enforcement of sanctions compliance in the cryptocurrency industry is critical given that digital assets, which allow entities to bypass the traditional financial system, may increasingly be used as a tool for sanctions evasion,” the senators wrote.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price stabilizes while SHIB remains on track to hit $0.000054
Shiba Inu price continues to trade lower but has stabilized relative to the rest of the cryptocurrency market. While the Ichimoku chart shows extremely bearish trading conditions, sellers have been unable or unwilling to capitalize on that weakness.
Solana price at make or break point as Adobe’s Behance adds support for SOL NFTs
Ethereum’s competitor Solana network received a boost in adoption from the latest announcement from Adobe. Behance now supports Solana-based NFTs, driving its utility higher. Behance now accepts Solana-based NFTs.
Thailand approves crypto-friendly tax rules
Thailand’s cabinet is bullish on crypto as the country approves relaxed tax rules for traders, which is in line with other crypto-related measures announced by Thailand's government. Investors would be exempt from a value-added tax (VAT) of 7% for crypto trading on authorized exchanges.
Cardano turns bullish after Ukraine NATO news
Cardano price is still at extremely bearish levels, but some relief may be coming due to recent updates in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The bounce may be temporary as broader concerns and uncertainty persists.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.