U.S. Senate Banking Committee has scheduled a hearing on Facebook’s Libra coin

The Senate Banking Committee will be hosting a hearing on the new Facebook coin, Libra. Members of Congress believe they need to more closely examine the token and its potential risks.

“Examining Facebook’s Proposed Digital Currency and Data Privacy Considerations,” has been scheduled for July 16th, but the committee has yet to decide who exactly will be testifying.

It is also detailed that hearing will be based on investigating the Libra project “as well as any data privacy considerations it may raise.”