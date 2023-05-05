The US regulatory crackdown is pushing American crypto firms to look for opportunities overseas, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Thursday.
“The US-based arm of Binance has called off its deal with Voyager, while Coinbase launched Coinbase International, a crypto derivatives exchange outside the U.S., as a proactive measure in response to rising U.S. regulatory pressures,” analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.
The crackdown has increased pressure on crypto firms, JPMorgan said, but more importantly there is still no clarity on important issues such as ether’s (ETH) status as a security, which will ultimately impact the cryptocurrency’s demand and liquidity.
The regulatory clampdown has also “deterred institutional investors from engaging with crypto,” and because of this investors have been buying gold rather than bitcoin (BTC) as a hedge against a potential “catastrophic scenario” in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the note said.
Bitcoin’s rally this year appears to have been driven by retail buying rather than institutional investors, the bank said. The largest cryptocurrency has gained 76% year-to-date.
Another catalyst for Bitcoin’s outperformance has been Bitcoin Ordinals, the report added. Ordinals is a new protocol that allows non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) to be stored on the Bitcoin blockchain.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price rallies on Friday as UNI bulls could still make it to $5.70 for a turnaround
Uniswap (UNI) price rallied higher this Friday after the US jobs report triggered a knee-jerk reaction with a brief break lower. Expect to see a strong situation with UNI rallying substantially higher as traders buy risk assets across the board.
Weekly roundup: Experts predict SUI recovery, whales dump SHIB for PEPE, lawyers debate on XRP sale by Ripple
Crypto experts have predicted a recovery in SUI after the meme coin hit a new all-time low on the day of its mainnet launch. The explosive price rally in meme coins shifted the spotlight from Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins to PEPE.
Bitcoin dips below $29,000 as US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations
Bitcoin price corrected in the form of a large bearish engulfing candle on the five-minute price chart, in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release for April. The risk asset witnessed a knee-jerk reaction from market participants showing caution towards Bitcoin after the jobs report came in hotter than expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.