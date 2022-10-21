The U.S. commodities regulator certainly doesn’t want to look like it's going easy on crypto, revealing it was behind 18 separate enforcement actions targeting digital assets in the 2022 fiscal year.
In an Oct. 20 report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), a total of 82 enforcement actions were filed in 2022’s fiscal year, imposing $2.5 billion in “restitution, disgorgement and civil monetary penalties either through settlement or litigation.”
The CFTC said that 20% of the enforcements were aimed at digital asset businesses, with chairman Rostin Behnam stating:
This FY 2022 enforcement report shows the CFTC continues to aggressively police new digital commodity asset markets with all of its available tools.
One of the more recent CFTC enforcement actions that gained notoriety in the crypto world was a $250,000 penalty against bZeroX, its successor Ooki DAO, and its founders in September.
The action sparked fierce criticism from the community for going after the members of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), with CFTC commissioner Summer Mersinger labeling the move a "blatant ‘regulation by enforcement.’"
The CFTC also highlighted actions taken during the year against the operators of the Digitex Futures exchange for illegal futures offerings, manipulation of its native token DGTX, and failure to provide a customer identification and anti-money laundering program.
It also took action against Bitfinex for engaging in “illegal, off-exchange retail commodity transactions in digital assets with U.S. persons,” and operating without registering as a futures commission merchant (FCM).
Meanwhile, the report pointed to action against Tether Holdings for making “untrue or misleading statements” and “omissions of material” in connection with its USDT stablecoin Tether was ordered to pay a civil monetary penalty of $41 million.
It also targeted South African Pool Operator and CEO Cornelius Johannes Steynberg with fraud charges for accepting around 29,400 (BTC $19,044) worth over $1.7 billion from approximately 23,000 non-eligible contract participants from the United States in late June.
The crypto industry had previously favored the CFTC for being easier on digital asset regulation, however, chairman Rostin Behnam has vowed to come down hard on the asset class saying: “‘Don’t expect a free pass,” earlier this month.
Both the CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are currently wrangling for control of crypto asset regulation.
A bill submitted by senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand in June propose that the CFTC oversees crypto regulation which would be much better for the industry as the assets would be considered commodities rather than securities which have much more stringent rules.
However, Congress is unlikely to turn its attention to digital asset regulation until sometime next year as confirmed by Congressman Jim Himes this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price to trigger a minor rally before exploding to $1,400
Ethereum price is bouncing off the immediate support level and shows signs of a quick rally. This outlook is a little risky for traders since a failure to maintain this bullish momentum could result in ETH sliding lower and targeting equal lows to the downside.
Luna Classic approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price approaches the head-and-shoulders forecasted target at $0.000220. A breakdown of the aforementioned level could see LUNC plummet to the $0.000176 to $0.000142 levels. A daily candlestick close above $0.000278 will invalidate the bearish thesis for the LUNC.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is SHIB the best crypto to short?
Shiba Inu price has lost 6% of market value during this week’s decline. SHIB has breached extremely oversold levels on the Relative Strength Index and shows a newly established bearish divergence. Invalidation of the bearish outlook is a breach above $0.00001040.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA and the self-fulfilling $0.25 price level
Cardano price shows potential for a continuous free-fall. The technicals suggest a powerful move underway. The bulls may want to remain sidelined until market conditions turn favorable. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.37.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.