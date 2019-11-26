A US judge has ordered three individuals to testify and they include Pavel Durov (CEO), Ilya Perekopsky, and Shyam Parekh.
The SEC accuses Telegram of selling unregistered securities, Telegram denies the claims.
The massive social media messaging platform has not gained a legal status for its upcoming coin called the "Gram". So District Judge P. Kevin Castel recently ordered the founder and CEO of Telegram to give testimony for the case. The company are not taking this accusation lightly. Instead, they are fighting back, insisting that their platform followed the rules for their new Gram token.
According to reports, Mr Perekopsky is responsible for the communication with their investors, which took place during the pre-sales, bringing in USD 1.7 billion worth of investment last year. Telegram was then originally sued by the SEC in October, pushing for a stop to the TON blockchain project and for the tokens involved with the investors of the project to be withheld.
Now it seems we have to wait and see the outcome of the court case to see if the Gram tokens will be issued and if the project will be allowed to go live.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish trend has just started – Peter Brandt
The analyst published a chart of bitcoin futures on the CME exchange and pointed out to Head and Shoulders (H&S) pattern, which indicates a potential decrease towards $ 3,905.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.22 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP hovers around $0.22 during early Asian hours, off the intraday high of $0.2223. The third-largest digital coin has gained over 4% on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market; however, the further upside may be limited.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD regains ground above $147.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.0 billion, has regained ground after a massive sell-off on Monday. ETH/USD hit the bottom at $132.48 and recovered towards $147.00 by the time of writing.
Crypto Today: Crypto pump or is it a dying cat?
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,180 and is recovering around 10% from yesterday's low of $6,525. This is just below a critical resistance level. ETH/USD is trading at $147 and is recovering strongly from yesterday's low of $132.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.