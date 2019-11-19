US government has extradited an alleged Swedish national for selling fake securities collecting over $11 million in Bitcoin

- The government in the United States has take action in extraditing a Swedish National for selling fake securities.
- Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson will stand trial in the United States on behalf of himself and his company, Eastern Metal Securities. ‘
The US government has extradited a Swedish national, after alleged fraud, selling of fake securities to investors online, massing some $11 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC).
As per a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson is going to be standing trial in the United States on behalf of himself and his company, Eastern Metal Securities. ‘
According to the DoJ, Karlsson was arrested on June 17. On July 25, a U.S. federal grand jury indicted Karlsson on charges of alleged securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Karlsson allegedly used Eastern Metal Securities, as well as an array of false online identities, to funnel investors into paying $98 per share in the company on the promise of an eventual payout of 1.15 kilograms of gold per share — as of press time, worth nearly $60,000.
The business was operating remotely, Karlsson took payment from investors via the use of virtual currencies including Bitcoin, on the promise of returning 97% of the value of their initial investment in the event that the gold payout did not pan out. The DoJ detailed that some 3,575 people invested a total of over $11 million in Karlsson’s scheme. Per the release, that money is now tied up in Thailand’s real estate market. Other recent prosecutions in crypto
