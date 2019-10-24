US Gov considers a bill classifying stablecoins as securities, possible reaction to Libra?

- The bill is published by Rep. Sylvia Garcia that seeks to provide clarity regarding the nature of stablecoins.
- The SEC will have authority over all stablecoins provided the bill is passed.
The United States Congress will possibly consider a bill to classify stablecoins as securities considering that stablecoins increasing significantly. Large-scale projects like Facebook’s Libra are making efforts to bring stablecoins into the limelight. Stablecoins, as the name suggests, aims to be a more stable form of cryptocurrency. Their values are backed by a fiat currency or other asset that is more stable compared to other virtual currencies.
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) recently published a draft looking for clarity regarding the nature of stablecoins. Notably, the bill introduces legislation to the House Financial Services Committee to regulate stablecoins under the Securities Act of 1933.
In particular, the bill states:
“It is the sense of Congress that— (1) digital assets, known as managed stablecoins, are investment contracts and therefore are securities within the meaning given the term in section 2(a) of the Securities Act of 1933; and (2) because issuers of managed stablecoins nevertheless maintain that managed stablecoins are not securities, it is appropriate for Congress to provide clarity by amending statutory definitions of the term security to include managed stablecoins.”
The bill may be a retaliation to Facebook’s stablecoin the Libra, which has attracted attention from many politicians since the whitepaper was revealed in June of this year. The bill also states:
“The market value of such digital asset is determined, in whole or in significant part, directly or indirectly, by reference to the value of a pool or basket of assets, including digital assets, held, designated, or managed by one or more persons.”
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will have authority over all stablecoins provided the bill is passed and signed into law. This would be a crucial step to creating clarity regarding the digital asset as well as the future of Facebook’s Libra. However, it is not sure if the proposed rule will ever become law.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) resumes the decline, $7,400 gives way
Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the decline and moved below $7,400 handle. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,370, down 1% since the beginning of the day and losing over 7% on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple’s XRP: Panic grips investors as XRP/USD tests $0.25
The crypto market is irritatingly bearish on Thursday. The high volatility coupled with the worsening technical picture is a key indicator that the downside exploration is far from over.
Litecoin developers propose integration with MimbleWimble technology
Litecoin developers published two improvement proposals (IP) based on MimbleWimble implementation through Extension Blocks. If accepted, they will ensure the privacy of transactions with Litecoin.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD loses over 5% amid sharp sell-off on the market
EOS, the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.5 billion hit $2.53 low on Wednesday amid a sharp sell-off on the cryptocurrency market, At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $2.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.