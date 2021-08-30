Texas-based investment manager U.S. Global Investors, which reported $4.6 billion in assets under management as of Q1 2021, has bought exposure to Bitcoin.
According to Aug. 30 filings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Global Investors added more than $566,389 worth of shares of Grayscale Bitcoin (BTC) Trust, or GBTC, to three of its eight mutual funds as of June 30. The filings show the company invested $302,899 GBTC in its Gold and Precious Metals Fund, $222,532 in its World Precious Minerals Fund, and $40,958 in its Global Resources Fund.
The Bitcoin exposure represents up to 0.19% of the net assets in the funds given the Gold and Precious Metals Fund alone has roughly $158 million in assets under management. However, it is a seemingly surprising investment from a firm that has significant exposure to gold, minerals, precious metals, petroleum, and other natural resources. U.S. Global Investors also classified the GBTC as common equity.
"This is not a surprise nor does it indicate a shift in the way other gold equity managers view crypto or Bitcoin," said gold bug Peter Schiff, who noted that the CEO of U.S. Global Investors, Frank Holmes, is also the executive chair of crypto mining firm Hive Blockchain.
Holmes, a gold bug like Schiff, has previously predicted that the prices of Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) could reach $80,000 and $3,000, respectively, in 2021. Though Bitcoin hit an all-time high price of $64,899 in April, the price of ETH went well above the CEO’s prediction, reaching an all-time high of $4,384 in May.
For whatever reason — hedging bets on inflation, responding to investor interest — other major investment firms have purchased GBTC. Morgan Stanley’s Insight Fund owns roughly 928,000 shares of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, and SEC filings show Edge Wealth Management, JPMorgan Chase, Ark Invest, and Rothschild Investment Corporation also have exposure to BTC through Grayscale.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin buyers nowhere to be seen as DOGE price dips lower
Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with the break of the green ascending trend line.
XRP Price Prediction: XRP heads toward $1
Ripple (XRP) has been on a downward trajectory since August 15. Price action could not get back up there, and since then prices have shown lower highs. In that push to the downside, Ripple could not hold price-action above the purple descending trend line.
Traders crashed SafeMoon in response to failed triple launch, analysts fear that the project has suffered an exploit
Analysts have ridiculed SafeMoon's half-hearted launch of its wallet. In anticipation of the triple launch, altcoin's price had rallied over 50% but SAFEMOON has dropped almost 9% in the past 24 hours.
Ethereum edges closer to a breakout that would be determined by this price level
Ethereum (ETH) is consolidating in its price action. Price is getting squeezed in from both sides by buyers and sellers. The highs are getting lower, and the lows are getting higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.