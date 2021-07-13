The purchase provides the firm with indirect exposure to Microstrategy's more than 105,000 bitcoin reserves.
A division of major U.S. asset management firm Capital Group has conducted a 12.2% purchase of business-intelligence software company MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) common stock.
- According to a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 30, Capital International Investors (CII) bought 953,242 shares of 7,782,568 outstanding.
- While the filing was made two weeks ago, Senior Vice President Walter Burkley only signed off on Monday, according to the document.
- CII is a private equity firm and forms part of Capital Group, an asset manager with $7.6 billion in annual revenue and $2.3 trillion in assets under its management.
- The purchase by CII provides the firm with indirect exposure to Microstrategy's more than 105,000 bitcoin reserves.
- According to data from the Nasdaq exchange, MSTR's share price is down 6.3% over a 24-hour period on a closing price of $588 and down roughly 55% from its peak of $1,315, witnessed Feb. 9.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
